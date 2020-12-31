DiskUsage, the new tool to analyze your disks in Windows 10

Microsoft is working on a new command line tool called ‘DiskUsage’ which will help us determine what is building up space on your Windows 10 device.

The new Windows 10 DiskUsage tool can be found in the preview versions. This shows us the size of the folder in the drives and can help us find out what is really going on with the files on your PC. With DiskUsage command, folders which take up a lot of space on a particular drive / partition / directory can be identified at a glance.

Get to know your hard drive better with DiskUsage

Filters can be applied for certain types of files and the scan results can be explored in a specific folder or directory. Additionally, additional filters can be used to identify the largest folder. We can also use filters to ignore certain files based on their type.

For example, by running the command “diskusage / minFileSize-1073741824 / hc: -windows” to quickly identify folders larger than 1073741824 bytes (that is, 1 GB or 1000 MB) in the “Windows” folder.

We can also sort the folder list by size. To do this, you need to use a “diskusage / u-5 / hc: -windows” command.

Basically, you can use the DiskUsage tool to find the largest files and folders on a particular drive or directory, and then use filters to identify files larger or smaller than a certain size, gigabytes, megabytes, and kilograms. -bytes.

If you know the Windows command line, it’s easy to switch between levels with sorting and more. This utility is currently under development and comes with the following features:

Analyze specified folders or entire drivers with detailed information about the usage of each subfolder. Display size of system files and placeholder (if enabled). Filter the information by their FileSize and SizeOnDisk. Identify the folders using the “greater than or equal to SIZE” filter. Customization of the output.

For now, it appears that this functionality can be accessed using only the command line. Hopefully we will eventually have the option to scan hard drive and directory through the Settings app.

In addition to the DiskUsage tool, Microsoft is also experimenting with a new storage health monitor built into the Settings app for some SSDs.