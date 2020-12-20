Dissolution of Nepalese Parliament: Why did Prime Minister Oli recommend dissolving the Nepalese Parliament? Discover the whole story from inside – Why PM KP Sharma Oli’s government recommended the dissolution of Nepal’s parliament Know Inside Story

During a major political development in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s office recommended the dissolution of parliament. PM Oli himself contacted President Bidya Devi Bhandari with this recommendation from the cabinet. Since then, the Constitution of Nepal does not refer to the dissolution of Parliament. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes are on President Bhandari’s decision. In contrast, this cabinet decision was opposed by the entire opposition, including Oli’s party. It is believed that the opposition parties can push the court against this government decision.

Oli’s party opposed cabinet decision

Oli’s ruling Nepalese Communist Party opposed the cabinet decision. Party spokesman Narayanji Shrestha said the move was rushed because not all ministers were present at the cabinet meeting this morning. It is against democratic standards and will overtake the nation. It cannot be implemented.

There was pressure on the Oli government to withdraw the ordinance

PM Oli was under pressure to withdraw an ordinance relating to the Law on the Constitutional Council. This ordinance issued on Tuesday was also approved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari. In this regard, PM Oli had several rounds of meetings yesterday with Pushp Party Chairman Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Secretariat member Ram Bahadur Thapa in the afternoon and President Bhandari in the evening. He is believed to have decided to dissolve parliament to avoid dishonesty after the opposition refused to agree to withdraw the ordinance.

Oli’s relationship with Prachanda was strained

PM Oli had a dispute with Communist Party Chairman Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda over several issues. The two leaders have also reached an agreement once before at the initiative of the party. However, later the fight started again over the sharing of the cabinet. Ollie reshuffled his cabinet in October without Prachanda’s consent. He had appointed many people to several committees inside and outside the party without speaking to other leaders. Other than cabinet positions between the two leaders, there was no consensus between the two factions on the appointment of ambassadors and various constitutional and other positions.

Dahl wanted to return his special role as Home Secretary

Prime Minister Oli wanted to change the portfolio of some of his cabinet leaders and make him a minister again, but Prachanda was firmly against it. Prachanda wished that the post of Minister of the Interior of the country be given to Janardan Sharma. In addition, Dahal wants the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to be assigned to one of its leaders.

There was a conspiracy to remove Oli under the pretext of a winter session!

Nepal’s main opposition party, the Nepalese Congress, also demanded that the winter session of parliament be called at the earliest. He said this would lead to a debate on the situation resulting from the Corona virus in the country. At the same time, a close friend of Prime Minister Oli feared that the Nepalese Congress would qualify this session as a conspiracy. His real motive is to join the rebel leaders of the ruling Nepalese Communist Party in bringing forward a motion of no confidence against the Oli government. So that Oli could be taken out of service.

Oli’s party faced an existential threat

The ongoing dispute between Oli and Prachanda threatened the very existence of the ruling Nepalese Communist Party. Several leaders, including Bishnu Prasad Paudel, who occupied the finance ministry, had openly declared that there could soon be a split within his party. In such a situation, once the Oli government fell, party unity would also end. His direct loss is expected to be incurred in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is believed that for this reason Prime Minister Oli decided to dissolve Parliament.