divergences-in-the-way-emissions-reductions-are-accounted-for-threaten-the-climate-fight

Despite all the avalanche of promises made by many countries during the first days of the Glasgow climate summit, the COP 26, the reality is still stubborn: the accounts continue without leaving, and can be even worse than you think. The climate fight depends to a large extent on the numbers, but these change a lot according to the time horizon that is set and, above all, according to the calculation methodology used by each country.

The reference figures They are as follows: the planet is already 1.1 degrees warmer and the Paris Agreement set the goal of ensuring that warming does not exceed a threshold set between 1.5 and 2 degrees. For this, all countries must present plans to cut their emissions in the short and medium term. However, a couple of reports released this Tuesday at the climate summit estimate that by the end of this decade global emissions will continue to be double what is needed so that warming does not exceed 1.5 degrees compared to industrial levels and points out that all the commitments presented to date will lead to an increase of between 2.4 and 2.7 degrees.

If we look at the short term, what will happen in 2030, the COP 26 will not serve to achieve the radical change of course that is needed: updates to the greenhouse gas cut plans for this decade only manage to reduce a 15% the emissions gap with respect to to what was before, according to the Climate Action Tracker report prepared by a team of analysts who unravel the climate programs of countries. To this analysis is added another similar one from the UN environment agency (UNEP) also released this Tuesday and that reaches the same conclusion: “even considering the recent updated promises for 2030, annual global greenhouse gas emissions should be reduced by about half by 2030 ″ to achieve a consistent path with the target of 1, 5 degrees.

This is what happens with short-term plans. But if you look at the long term, the COP 26 would be a huge step, because some 140 countries —which represents 90% of the world economy— have committed to achieving net emissions zero, which means that only what can be captured with sinks, such as forests or with technological tools that are not available at the moment can be emitted.

So, there is a first big difference in the numbers based on when these reductions are counted. Obviously, it is always easier to commit to long-term reductions than to include these cuts already in the plans for the next decade that governments present to the UN. In fact, analysts at Climate Action Tracker rate long-haul commitments as unreliable. According to his calculations, only in the case of a small group of countries – responsible for 6% of global emissions – are the promises for the middle of the century compatible with the short-term programs for this decade.

At the end of last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) sent an optimistic message estimating that all the promises made during the summit and in the previous months would lead to a warming of only 1.8 degrees. But the IEA only looked to make this estimate on the promises made by most countries in the world by mid-century, not on the concrete plans for this decade. Climate Action Tracker’s analysis agrees that this “optimistic scenario” could lead to this 1.8 degree warming, which would still be above the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. But the credibility of this scenario is very low, according to these experts. Bill Hare, the executive director of Climate Analytics and one of the authors of the Climate Action Tracker report, has summed it up like this: “The vast majority of the actions and objectives of 2030 they are inconsistent with the net zero emissions targets: there is a gap of almost one degree between the government’s current policies and its net zero emissions targets ”. And he added: “It’s all very well for leaders to say they have a net zero emissions goal, but if they don’t have plans on how to get there, and their goals for 2030 they’re as low as many of them, so frankly, these net zero emissions targets are just lip service for real climate action. Glasgow has a serious credibility gap ”.

Regarding the credibility problems of the commitments, the Vice President for the Ecological Transition of Spain, Teresa Ribera, explained this Tuesday that the countries are doing“ very great efforts ”to carry out a complete transformation of the economic model, which is what is ultimately needed in the fight against warming. And at the moment they are “seeing the difficulties” to achieve that objective, which means moving towards a “completely different” model.

Transparency

Added to the lack of credibility of the commitments is a more serious problem: the reliability of the data that countries offer on their emissions of the main greenhouse gases. An investigation by The Washington Post has just shown the enormous differences between what countries declare to the United Nations that they commit to reducing and the reality of those reductions, depending on how they are accounted for. According to the analysis of the official plans of 196 countries, the US newspaper finds a mismatch of between 8. 500 and 13.300 million tons per year, a very large margin of error that can vary the forecasts of global warming. Among the examples given is the case of Malaysia, which in its latest plan presented at the United Nations accounts for its forests absorb four times more carbon dioxide than similar forests in neighboring Indonesia.

According to The Washington Post , these differences in the way the reductions are calculated can be, at best, larger than annual US emissions and, in the worse, they can reach a 23% of the total emissions of humanity. It is clear that this is a key issue in the fight against climate change, which is why the Paris Agreement also establishes the need to improve the transparency of this accounting. It is particularly difficult to specify how to count the reductions achieved by the forest or soil sink effect, which is also essential for the credibility of the net zero emissions target that multiple countries and companies are joining. In the conversations that are taking place at the moment at the climate summit, issues related to transparency and the way in which national emissions are accounted for are also being addressed.

Against climate misinformation

Information is key to acting in the face of the climate crisis: both in the figures and in everything that circulates on the internet about global warming. This Tuesday, a letter was presented in Glasgow to ask those responsible for the COP 26 and the technological platforms to address the problem of climate misinformation. The letter is signed by key figures in the fight against climate change such as Laurence Tubiana, head of the European Climate Foundation; Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, former Minister of the Environment of Peru and now representative of WWF Global Lead Climate & Energy; o May Boeve, executive director of the organization 350. org, as well as environmental organizations and companies. According to the promoters of this initiative, disinformation about climate refers to misleading or misleading content about warming, either because it denies the impacts of climate change or human influence on this phenomenon, because it misrepresents scientific data to erode trust. in science or because it advertises false efforts that do not solve the problem.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, announced at the beginning of this summit that he will create a team of analysts to monitor the promises that non-governmental actors, such as companies, make on climate change. The objective is that multinationals cannot do a greenwashing ( greenwashing ) thanks to the international fight against warming global.

greenwashing