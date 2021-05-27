Division in the PSOE for the pardons of the trials with severe criticism from the regional leaders: “It would be a serious mistake”

Madrid

Publication: Thursday May 27, 2021 12:25 PM

The possible pardons to the prisoners of the independence process in Catalonia have raised strong criticism within the PSOE, where there is a clear division of opinions after the rejection of the Supreme Court in a report in which it indicates that it does not not appreciate the reasons of “justice, equity and public utility”, and not repentance.

One of the most critical voices was that of Emiliano García-Page, who assured that the pardons would be a “condemnation” for the PSOE: “The last thing I want is an unjustified forgiveness to someone. one who wants to keep doing the same thing … in a belief for the organization that supports them. “

In this sense, he pointed out that grace could be “sterile” and that “it would be a serious error of democracy if it happened”. “The most serious of all is that those who are affected, those who have knowingly and conscientiously perverted, deliberately, the constitutional order, today insist that they start over, they insist on reoffending,” he said. -he criticizes.

Former President Felipe González was also reluctant and stressed that the Constitution does not allow someone to unilaterally break the rules of the game: “Under these conditions, I would not forgive”.

A similar opinion was expressed by the President of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, who indicated that it was “obvious” that “those who do not want to be pardoned should not be pardoned because they do not respect or not believe in the laws that make it possible. “

These are worrying positions within the PSOE, and that is, according to party sources at LaSexta, there is concern that much of its electorate will not understand the decision. In this sense, the party demands the responsibility of its territorial leaders since important educational work must be done.

The same sources assure that Sánchez had the rejection of the Supreme Court, although he did not expect such harshness in his arguments. In this sense, they recognize that it is a complicated drink, although there is no other option, because their bet is dialogue and begin to take steps to find Catalonia.

But within the party, there are not only dissenting voices. Salvador Illa, head of the CPS, spoke out in favor of the forgiveness of prisoners because it is in accordance with the rule of law and because it “helps” these “reunions”.

“The big lesson is that, apart from the rule of law, nothing is used for anything other than to deteriorate the coexistence and to generate a competence and a legal disorder which generate chaos”, he underlined in a interview on Cadena Ser.

Former President Zapatero also considers the pardons as a key element to begin a “meeting stage”: “If the Spanish government considers, he thinks, that the pardons are an important step to forget what October 2017 represented; strengthening the dialogue An essential with the Catalan institutions, and to contribute initially to the reunion, the decision will be favorable “.

Minister Ábalos spoke to critical voices within the PSOE and recalled that “the one who has the obligation to lead today is the Prime Minister”. Thus, he emphasizes that those who do not have to make a decision “can give their opinion” as “simple observers”.

The PP threatens the motions in the town halls

After the report of the Supreme Court, the PP assured that it would resort to the end of pardons if they were produced to “protect” justice and has now threatened to launch motions of no confidence in more than 8,000 municipalities where the PSOE governs whether they are ultimately granted.

“We believe that the 8,000 municipal councils of Spain can exercise a silent revolution against this challenge that Pedro Sánchez launched to the Supreme Court”, declared the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea.

The popular stresses that this institutional path would serve the PSOE and other parties to show their opinion on pardons. “We believe that motions are an effective way to achieve this, to see what the PSOE would vote for García Page and if that is something different from what the PSOE for Ximo Puig can vote because of his proximity or not. with Pedro. Sánchez, ”he said.