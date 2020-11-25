LETTER SIZE

DKV actively participates in the 1st International Digital Congress of ODA Leaders

On November 24, 25 and 26, the I International Congress of Digital Directors of the Association for the Progress of Management will be held. Be a space for sharing best commercial practices in the development of value for society

BY RRHH Digital, 5:30 pm – November 24, 2020



The insurer DKV has been working and applying the concepts of flexibility, family behavior and equal opportunities for years, with the aim of going further and working, implementing and integrating the concept of diversity into its culture.

The diversity and inclusion policies of this company are focused on prioritizing, supporting and promoting activities that sensitize employees to practice their inclusive culture, in which diversity, mix of cultures, genders, of races and models is valued. of coexistence.

The meeting will be moderated by Juan Manual Chicote, director of the Department of People of DKV Seguros and will have the participation of:

– David Camps, Communications Director at Fundacin Integralia and Social Innovation Manager at DKV Seguros. The speaker will discuss the barriers, difficulties and challenges faced by companies in the professional integration of people with disabilities.

– Arantxa Garca, Southern Europe Transformation manager at Danone. This speaker will discuss the issue of parity between managers and discuss the particularities of the selection and promotion processes to ensure the absence of gender prejudices.

– Adolfo Ramrez, digital transformation advisor. Author of “Digitize or disappear”. former Deputy Managing Director of Banco Santander. Responsible for technology and operations in Spain. This advisor will explain what the Silver Generation is, what are its main characteristics and what positive and encouraging impact this generation has on the economy.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT