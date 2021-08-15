DKV and Plug and Play join forces to drive innovation in the insurance and healthcare sectors

DKV and Plug and Play, a company born in Silicon Valley and which created the main innovation platform in the world, have reached an agreement to promote the entrepreneurial and innovation system of DKV, through the connection with leading startups with leading companies to develop new technologies and solutions. applied to the world of health and insurance.

DKV will work with Plug and Play Spain with the aim of discovering new technologies and trends that allow it to promote the development of new business models or products, as well as the digital transformation of its various lines of activity. Thanks to this collaboration, DKV is taking a new step in its open innovation strategy, based on the exchange of ideas on a global level.

Plug and Play specializes in 20 sectors, including Insurtech and Healthcare. To date, the Silicon Valley company works with more than a hundred insurers, which gives it a global vision of the latest trends in this sector. By working with Plug and Play, DKV Seguros accesses a unique perspective of the innovative ecosystem.

Josep Santacreu is the CEO of the insurer: “At DKV, we are characterized by innovation in our products and the development of a customer-oriented commercial policy which guarantees the solidity, safety and excellent quality of our services. This collaboration agreement is a clear example that we continue to bet on innovation through collaboration with external talents ”.

“We are proud to start this collaboration with DKV Seguros. Together, we can drive innovation and digitization of the health insurance industry at a time when it is more critical than ever, ”said Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug and Play.

