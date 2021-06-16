DKV, sponsor of ‘Les + Influenceurs des RH’

The insurance company DKV will be part of the seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’, as a sponsor.

It is a biennial event in which the most influential professionals in the people management industry are recognized today. The voting deadline has already ended and it will be June 23, during a very important event. Especially when we know who is the most influential human resources professional, moreover, we will know the list of the 50 most influential professionals, of which the top ten will receive significant recognition.

The seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is sponsored by Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco GroupyWagestream.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric