DKV volunteers will train more than 200 people from groups at risk of social exclusion in digital security

DKV is launching the “Conectndote Seguro” program promoted by company volunteers and which aims to fight the digital divide of people at risk of social and digital exclusion. This initiative will have 33 volunteers (among employees and other interest groups of the insurer) who will be the trainers of this cybersecurity workshop.

The objective is to train more than 200 beneficiaries in Spain before April 30, 2021. The insurer has the support of ASAPME, the Asociación Aragonesa Pro Salud Mental, for the coordination of training and the selection of beneficiary groups, which will be more than 20 associations, and with the support of the S2 consulting firm for the design of the training action.

The “Conectndote Seguro” program includes general digital security concepts that users should know, specific security tools, with telemedicine platforms and social health applications. Topics as important as: cyber attacks, the use of passwords, safe browsing, phishing, antivirus and everything related to the use of secure telemedicine will be discussed.

It consists of 30 one-and-a-half-hour workshops, which will take place virtually, via the Zoom platform, whose content has been prepared by S2 Grupo, and adapted to inclusive language on disability and equality by ASAPME Aragn.

At DKV, they are health activists and as a socially responsible company they champion four main causes which are the elimination of childhood obesity, women’s health, the environment and inclusion.

This initiative is a clear example of inclusion, as we live in an interconnected world in which isolation is a key element of exclusion and the current pandemic has revealed that the digital divide is huge in many groups.

With this initiative, the insurer commits even more to the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular 9 “Building resilient infrastructures, promoting sustainable industrialization and fostering innovation”.

