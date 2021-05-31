DLSS bug affects the target on PC – Old Sport Republic

Call of Duty Warzone game news: DLSS bug affects target on PC Posted on 05/31/2021 at 9:17 AM Call of Duty Warzone development teams are working on multiple fronts. Between content development, balancing, cheaters, toxic gamers, and bugs, they have a lot to do. New example this weekend with a DLSS related bug. DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is a technology that improves the rendering of an image and its frame rate without taking up more resources from the players’ hardware. A kind of very effective “cheat” technology developed by NVIDIA. DLSS, which was recently incorporated into the PC version of Call of Duty: Warzone, likely caused a concern about moving the target. A number of players, including JGOD, noticed that shots went slightly to the right when the Quality and Balanced filters were activated. An annoying problem for an FPS that the developers are about to fix. Raven Software wrote on Twitter: ❗ Update regarding #DLSS: @BeenoxTeam and @NVIDIA are aware of an issue where DLSS can affect the accuracy of the weapon optics in #Warzone. The team is working on a fix for an upcoming patch. – Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 28, 2021 DLSS Update: Beenox and NVIDIA are aware of an issue where DLSS can interfere with weapon aiming in Warzone. The team is working on a fix for an upcoming update.

Via: Dexerto Von MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP