do-bruises-in-sports-damage-a-woman's-brain-more-than-a-man's?

The Spanish women’s hockey team grass, in a match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. COE (Europe Press)

Some data, particularly in the US , show that women who practice contact sports and certain roughness, such as football, hockey, rugby or boxing, in addition to being more susceptible to bruises than men, also take longer to recover when the damage affects the brain . The issue is worrying because the role of women in sports is increasing and perhaps a special protocol to assist women with bruises is necessary.

On the one hand, there is news of a good number of athletes who developed memory problems and even dementias that were linked to head damage during the game many years before. In 2014, the cinema dealt with the brain injuries that professional soccer players can suffer in Concussion ( The truth hurts , in Spain or The hidden truth, in Latin America), written and directed by American Peter Landesman. Later, in 2019, a celebrated retrospective epidemiological analysis led by neuropathologist William Stewart of the University of Glasgow and published in The New England Journal of Medicine , put the hair on end to players and their families when it found that mortality from diseases Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s were higher than normal, up to three and a half times, in former Scottish professional footballers.

On the other hand, although a prospective study of young college athletes conducted between 2014 and 2017 by University of Pennsylvania researchers found no global differences between men and women in recovery time from bruises, now, a new study by Stewart’s team has revealed greater female frailty in adolescent players. In it, bruises on the head of a large group of soccer players were analyzed (43.741 Boys and 39.637 girls) for three consecutive academic years (of the course 2016-2017 to the 2017 – 2019) in the Athletic Association of Michigan High School. Of the 83.378 players of both sexes, 1. 507 suffered bruises during matches, of which 932 were girls (63%) and 557 guys (37%) . The most common cause of bruises among boys was collision with other players (48, 4%), while the girls collided more often with objects such as the ball itself, the ground or other parts of the pitch (41, 9%). In addition, more boys who suffered concussions stopped playing for a while than girls. Of course, the average recovery time of them was shorter, of 11 days, while theirs was 13 days.

These data and other previously published data indicate that women are not only more prone than men to bruises, but that they generally have them more severe

These data and others previously published indicate, as We say that women are not only more prone than men to bruises, but they generally have them more severe. If this continues to be confirmed, it is natural that we wonder why the female brain is more vulnerable than the male. Douglas Smith, director of the Center for Brain Injury and Repair at the University of Pennsylvania, believes that intense collisions that can occur between players or with objects such as the ball itself are the main reason for contusions, as they can rupture or inflame axons, the long extensions or fibers that neurons emit to communicate with each other. Those that, for example, go from the cerebral cortex to the brainstem can have lengths that exceed ten centimeters. In other places in the body, outside the brain, they can reach more than a meter in length.

Despite being cushioned by the meninges – the three layers of tissue that surround it (dura, arachnoid and pia mater) – and the fluid between them (cerebrospinal fluid), the brain cannot move very much inside the skull, so it is assumed that when the axons they are stretched by a gentle bump during play, they can deform and then return to their normal state, like when a rubber is stretched, but if the shock is violent, the fibers could break permanently and lose their functions. And since microscopic analyzes of brain tissue and neuroimaging have shown apparent greater weakness in their nerve fibers than theirs, Smith’s team wanted to corroborate these data. To do this, he cultivated rat neurons in the laboratory and then tested their resistance by subjecting them to intense blows of air. Thus they observed that the axons of the females were smaller and susceptible to damage than those of the males, something that has also been verified in human cell cultures. His team is now studying these structural differences in professional ice hockey players before and after brain damage. They try to find biological markers in the blood of the players that could indicate the state of the axons of their neurons to prevent damage or improve the treatments in bruises.

Although the greater female frailty could also be due to the fact that women generally have weaker necks and with smaller circumference than men, other important non-biological factors could also influence. Thus, it has been suggested that the differences could lie in the less time that women dedicate to training or to immediate medical care different from that of men. But also, surprisingly, the hormones and the moment of the menstrual cycle in which the players face the trauma seem to influence the recovery of the brain damage suffered. Thus, Jeffrey Bazarian, a neurologist specializing in the treatment of brain damage at Rochester University in New York, and his colleagues have observed that women recover worse from this type of damage when the trauma takes place during the luteal phase, that is, immediately after ovulation, when the levels of the hormone progesterone in the blood are highest. Certainly, things could be the other way around, as damage to the head could affect the menstrual cycle and female reproductive functions, which, as we know, are controlled from the brain. In any case, the work of Bazarian’s team shows an interesting relationship between the hormonal cycle and recovery from bruises that, like everything else we have explained, should begin to be taken into account in contusion research and protocols of assistance to bruised sportswomen.

Ignacio Morgado Bernal is Emeritus Professor of Psychobiology at the Institute of Neuroscience and at the Faculty of Psychology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona .

