Do hackers go on vacation during the summer season?

Since the arrival of COVID-19, cybersecurity has become a vital issue for businesses and public administrations. According to the Global Threats Report, cyber attacks have increased by 300% since 2020, which means that 4 in 10 Spanish companies have already suffered a cyber attack. In fact, the undetectable threats to traditional defense systems generated by the pandemic and telecommuting increased by 73%, ransomware soared to 62% in 2020, and attacks on new iOT devices increased by 66%, according to the data. by SonicWall.

Spain’s public administration suffered a total of 82,000 cyberattacks last year and the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE) handled more than 130,000 cybersecurity incidents, according to data from the agency itself. In addition, Datos101 ensures that computer attacks have increased by 125% in one year in our country, adding an average of 40,000 cyberattacks per day in Spain. The start of 2021 has not been better and our country’s vulnerability to cyber attacks has led the government to start working on a new national security strategy to replace that of 2017.

What appears to be a very worrying situation may worsen with the onset of summer. Studies such as Panda Security estimate that cyber attacks can increase by up to 40% right now, this is largely due to the fact that most employees are enjoying their vacations, making it the perfect setting for hackers.

Realizing the existing need for companies to establish much more advanced security policies, from Ironhack – a leading school in intensive digital talent training – they came up with a list with four factors to consider to avoid putting the companies in danger when we work remotely or are on vacation:

Watch out for mail! During the summer, those who read our automatic emails of “I’ll be away for a few days”, “I’ll be back in September” or “If you need something urgent, contact …” They know perfectly well that we are on vacation. In addition, the sender that we leave in charge of emails does not know who the frequent contacts are, so they could open emails that could compromise the security of the company. Indeed, 9 out of 10 attacks suffered by a company come from email, according to data from the firm Anovo.

Cell Phones and Security: Ongoing Problem. Digital disconnection in the summer isn’t quite true: Email notifications, follow-up with the team, and a few last-minute meetings the week we have to be away keep us away from computers, but they keep us connected. from our mobile devices. . The fact is that around 4 in 10 mobile devices around the world are vulnerable to cyber attacks and 46% of businesses have experienced a threat because an employee downloaded a malicious mobile app, as reported in Check Point’s Mobile Security Report 2021. . Working from them can therefore present a risk for the company.

Beware of free Wi-Fi connections… Open Wi-Fi connections are fairly easy to hack. Therefore, it is essential to have a virtual private network (VPN) connection when we connect to our business, we use personal or business information. It is advisable to use this type of free connection only to perform generic queries in incognito mode.

Bet on training. Concretely, 7 out of 10 Spanish companies do not have specialized cybersecurity profiles, according to PwC data. To this must be added that 73% of teleworkers have not received any orientation or training in the matter, according to Kaspesky’s estimates, a problem which has become visible with teleworking and which could increase the risks during the summer holidays.

Summer means businesses are more vulnerable to cyber attacks. People switch off and relax and don’t realize all the risks they face because no one has explained it to them, ” says Tiago Santos, manager of Ironhack. “This does not only happen during the holidays, over the past year the lack of cybersecurity knowledge and specialists in our country has become evident, which is why it is so important to focus on training in this domain, ”he adds.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric