Do I have to wear a mask during outdoor concerts?

Posted: Thursday June 24 2021 7:04 AM

The mask will no longer be mandatory outdoors this Saturday, June 26, but there will be cases in which this protective element must continue to be used.

Citizens must take advantage of this measure, as long as they are in a built-up area or the interpersonal safety distance of 1.5 meters cannot be respected.

In the case of concerts organized outdoors, Minister Carolina Darias detailed this Wednesday that the compulsory wearing of the mask or not will depend on whether it is with the public standing or seated.

“It will be mandatory in mass demonstrations in open spaces when they are standing,” said the head of Health at the end of the Interterritorial Council, giving an example precisely of a concert: “Let’s think of a concert, where there are people who are standing, it will be compulsory to use the mask “, illustrated.

On the other hand, it will not be like that, if the audience is seated and respecting the safety distance: “Now, if this concert, this great outdoor event is seated and with the distance of 1.5 meters, we can do without the mask, ”said Darias.

For now, concert assistants must keep an interpersonal distance, even if some experiments on this type of cultural event have already been carried out. Last March, more than 5,000 people attended a “Love of Lesbian” concert at the Palau de Sant Jordi wearing a mask, but without keeping their distance.

A celebration which, according to researchers at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona (Barcelona), was “a safe activity”, since over the following 14 days only six positives were detected and four of them were not ‘were not infected during the event.

Remember that masks will continue to be compulsory each time we enter a closed space or meet non-cohabitants in situations that hinder the safety distance: shops, museums, galleries, sports centers, locker rooms … inside the hotel, for example, it will be mandatory except for the times when we consume food or drink.

It must also be used in air, sea, bus or rail transport, as well as in additional public and private passenger transport in vehicles up to nine seats, driver included, if the occupants of passenger vehicles do not cohabit at the same address.