Do not miss the webinar “The digitization of human resources in the face of the new business reality”

The digitization of the HR sector and the world of work is now a reality. Processes are transforming, they advance, evolve step by step with technology and take even faster and bigger steps in the era of the coronavirus. The digital and the virtual are leaving behind the analog and traditional world that was the management of people until a few years ago. The digital transformation of HR is here.

Digital transformation has reached people management at all levels. We are talking here about the management of new ways of working, such as teleworking or hybrid business models or how digitization optimizes the management of human resources by reducing operational tasks and focusing on adding strategic value to the business. ‘business. Of course, the field of compensation has also evolved, both in the type of benefits that are offered to employees and in the way of doing it, much more flexible and digital which makes the employee the owner of his compensation.

We will talk about all this in the webinar ‘The digitization of human resources in the face of the new business reality’, organized by Cobee, ADP and RRHHDigitale on Thursday, November 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In this document, experts from the human resources sector will analyze how human resource management is evolving, thanks to technology and digital advancement, in the face of the new reality of business.

