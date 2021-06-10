Do not take the risk of not getting vaccinated against covid for fear of blood clotting, warn experts

Melbourne

Various apprehensions worry people about the vaccine against the corona virus which is wreaking havoc around the world. In many countries of the European Union, including America, Britain, after taking the vaccine against the corona virus, the news of blood clots in the body of people created more panic. However, experts have claimed that the advantages of this vaccine are many times greater than the disadvantages. For this, Saint-Ren Pasricha, division head of the Department of Population Health and Immunity at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, and Professor Paul Monagal, professor of pediatrics at the University of Melbourne, tried to allay people’s fears. .

Should I receive the AstraZeneca vaccine?

He wrote in The Conversation that as specialists in blood diseases we take care of many patients who have had blood clots or who are taking anticoagulants. They often ask, “Should I get the AstraZeneca vaccine?” The answer is usually a strong “yes”. The blood clots we have seen after the AstraZeneca vaccine are very different from those caused by venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, or heart attacks and strokes.

People with a history of these types of conditions do not appear to be at risk of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. In fact, people in this group may be at higher risk for COVID-19, so vaccination should not be delayed.

First, how do blood clots form?

Blood circulates in the vessels of our body as a liquid, carrying oxygen, nutrients, proteins and immune cells to every organ. But if we injure ourselves or have surgery, our body needs to stop the bleeding from the wound. Our blood contains components that work to convert it from a liquid clot to a semi-solid clot within seconds. At the first sign of damage, the smallest of blood cells – platelets – adhere to the wall of the damaged blood vessel, and along with the damaged wall, the clotting proteins that have built up there stop bleeding from the wound.

how clots form in the veins

Sometimes the natural blood clotting process and the blood thinning process become imbalanced, which increases the risk of blood clots forming in a person’s veins. It can happen in the following people:

Patients with cancer or infection Pregnant women taking birth control pills containing estrogen who are unable to walk after surgery or major trauma

In all of these cases, an abnormal blood clot may develop in the deep veins of the thigh and groin (vein thrombosis), or in the lungs (pulmonary embolism). Also, blood clots are rare in other places – for example, in the veins in the abdomen or in the brain.

How do arterial clots form?

The arteries that supply blood to the heart, brain, and lower extremities can usually narrow due to risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. A clot that forms in these places can obstruct blood flow, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

What is TTS?

AstraZeneca vaccine is associated with a rare disease called thrombocytopenia syndrome or thrombosis with TTS. Cases of the disease have also been reported after the Johnson & Johnson Kovid vaccine, although it is not available in Australia. We now know a lot more about this situation than a few months ago.

TTS is caused by an abnormal immune response, which causes an antibody to develop against platelets (blood cells that stop bleeding). This causes platelets to become overactive, which causes blood clots to form in the body in places where we normally don’t see clots, such as the brain or abdomen. Platelets are also consumed in this process, resulting in a reduction in the number of platelets. Thrombosis refers to coagulation and thrombocytopenia refers to a low platelet count.

Estimated negative impact on 1 person in a lakh

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) recently estimated the risk of receiving AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia for people aged 50 and over, with the risk of TTS being 1.6 per 100,000 doses. However, that figure may change as more people have now received the vaccine. Fortunately, rapid progress has been made in the diagnosis and treatment of TTS. Doctors are now aware of his symptoms. Most of the TTS patients in Australia have recovered or are recovering.

Don’t delay getting vaccinated against covid

There is no evidence that people who have had blood clots in the past or have an inherited disease, or who take blood thinners or similar drugs, have a higher risk of getting TTS. It’s important to remember that people with risk factors for heart attack and stroke, including diabetes and high blood pressure, increase their risk of developing severe COVID-19 when infected. Plus, COVID itself makes the blood “stickier” and dramatically increases the risk of blood clots.

advice from doctors to patients

This is why we advise our patients: Even if you have ever had a deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, heart attack or stroke, you are not at risk of contracting TTS as a result of the vaccination. You must get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible.