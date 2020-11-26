Do they count towards the Christmas dinner limits?

Posted: Thursday November 26 2020 12:38 PM

Children have been one of the most relevant groups when it comes to managing the health emergency since the start of the pandemic. From closing schools or returning in September, until we know if they are contagious groups or not. Now, and in the face of Christmas, a new question arises: do they count or not in the face of people’s limitations in celebrations?

The ban was opened by the President of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who is still outlining his community’s plan for Christmas. The government has pledged to organize lunches and dinners for up to six people if they include non-partners, but the drafting of the draft is open. So much so that Feijóo considers that only adults should be included in this calculation.

“Calculating children versus adults should have a different methodology,” Feijóo says.

This opens the door to meetings of six adults, as recommended by the Central Executive, who would be joined by an unknown number of children.

“I’d rather not improvise, I’m not going to get into a discussion if there are ten, six or eight,” said Feijóo, who vows to release the Xunta’s plans well in advance.

Galicia is not the only community to provoke debate. According to the proposal that the Basque Country presented to the Interterritorial Health Council on Wednesday, the Basques are in favor of their inclusion. “The question arises as to whether minors are included in the calculation. We are in favor of this happening,” proposed the Basque executive.

The German example

In the international sphere, the example to follow is that of Germany. The Chancellery and the federal states have come to an agreement to relax the restrictions to some extent. Meetings of 10 people can be arranged, but those under 14 will not be included in the account.

“It is neither possible nor responsible to relax the restrictions,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the country’s parliament.