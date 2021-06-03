Do this exercise while working in the kitchen – Whidbey Daily News

Kitchen Exercise: – Women lack time. Because they have to do some work all day. In such a situation, if she wants, she can do a little exercise by standing in the kitchen.

There are some exercises that women can do while working in the kitchen. With this, they do not have to spend much time exercising. As well as they will be able to stay fit. So, do small kitchen exercises, which will take less time to do and will also be very beneficial for the body.

Also read – Eat these things to gain weight.

To burn calories-

Women do a lot of work anyway. But despite this, being within the four walls, they do not receive as much activity. Which can cause them to burn fat, so they should do lungs. For this, keep both hands on the waist, bend one leg forward and keep the other leg back without bending. Now lower the hind leg, while doing this, keep in mind that the foot does not touch the ground. By doing this you can easily burn calories.

Also read – Using ginger, apples and mustard in this way relieves body aches.

Reduce hand fat

Women should do counter pushups, it’s very easy. For this, you take the help of the kitchen counter, place your hands on the kitchen platform and step back a little. Now give the body weight of the hand and push forward. This will reduce the fat on your hands.

Also read – this problem is caused by stomach worms, remove it with home remedies.

Exercises for the waist and muscles

You can do this exercise for the thighs, waist, muscles and body while working in the kitchen. This will reduce your weight. To do this is like sitting on a chair without a chair. Initially there may be pain in the legs, but gradually everything will get better.

Also read – follow these tips in life to achieve success.

Do the standing king

If you have little space in your kitchen. So you can stay standing. This will keep your body active and you will feel refreshed. This way, if you don’t have much time, then you can exercise by taking time off during work or between work. It will benefit your body a lot.