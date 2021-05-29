Do this remedy at home to get rid of acne – Whidbey Daily News

Acne Remedy: – Acne mainly affects your beauty. In such a situation, you have to do some home remedy. With the help of which you will get rid of acne quickly.

Acne mainly affects young people. Most young people have to go through this stage. If you also have acne on your face. So you can do some home remedies to get rid of it. Which will not hurt you in any way, but will get rid of acne as well as brighten your face.

Remove acne with ice

You have acne on your face. So you don’t boil it, but put an ice cube on the face to remove it. For this, wrap the ice cubes in a cloth and apply it on the acne area. When it gets too cold, turn off for a while. Then repeat this process, it will give great relief in acne. Because ice removes inflammation, redness and increases blood circulation.

Apply gel toothpaste

Toothpaste is another home remedy for acne. Take any gel toothpaste and apply it on acne. This will reduce acne very quickly. To do this, apply toothpaste on a cloth or cotton at night and apply it on the acne. In the morning, the toothpaste will dry the acne. Then you can wash your face. Toothpaste contains anti-bacterial elements. Which is helpful in getting rid of acne.

Apply Apple Pal Cider Vinegar-

To get rid of acne problem, you take a little water in a cup, add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to it, then apply it on the acne using a cotton swab. Put it on overnight, wash face in the morning, it helps reduce acne.

Use cucumber-

Cucumbers only give you relief from acne. It is also very beneficial for your face. You grind the cucumber, then apply this paste on the acne site. This will give you great relief from acne. Because cucumbers contain vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E. Which is very beneficial for the skin. It also makes the face glow.

Add cinnamon and lemon juice.

To get rid of acne, mix one teaspoon of lemon juice with one teaspoon of cinnamon at home and apply on the face. This will give a lot of relief to the acne and also make your skin glow. Apply it at night and wash your face with clean water in the morning. You will start to see the difference.