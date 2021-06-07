Do you have the best blood type to deal with COVID 19? – ScoopCube

The disease can one day affect anyone without us knowing the reasons … Rich or poor, young or old, we would all be socially equal in the face of the disease! However, some diseases can be explained by hereditary, hormonal or bloody predispositions. And that would also be the case with COVID-19, which has been rotting our lives for months that seem years to us!

Two recent studies explain that certain blood types are more likely to be infected with the virus than others. Thus, blood group O would be more combative against the virus than groups A or AB! These last two groups identify the most severe patients from COVID 19.

The studies in question

Two studies published in the journal Blood Advances examine Covid patients by their blood type. The Danish study focuses on the reduced prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the ABO O blood group. The Canadian study, on the other hand, focuses on the association of the ABO blood group with indications of the severity of the disease and multi-organ dysfunction in COVID-19.

In Danes, blood types affect sensitivity to certain viruses, particularly gastroenteritis. To solve the mystery of blood types in the face of COVID 19, researchers combed the files of 470,000 people tested for COVID 19. Including 7,400 positive cases.

And the results are final for scientists:

“Among people with Covid-19, we found significantly fewer people in group O” This proportion was 38% instead of 42% in the total population. The proportions of the other groups, on the other hand, seemed identical with 44% A instead of 42%, 12% B instead of 11% and 4% AB instead of 5%. Meanwhile, Canadians looked at lung and kidney damage in COVID-19 patients based on their blood type.

To do this, they examined 95 patients in the intensive care unit for COVID 19. Here, too, group O appeared to be more resistant to COVID 19. Patients in groups A or AB actually required mechanical ventilation 84% versus 61% and 9%, respectively, in groups O and B.

Patients in groups A and B also had to stay in the intensive care unit longer than those in group O. “Our data show that critically ill patients with blood group A or AB have a higher risk of requiring mechanical ventilation,” EERC and extended admission to the intensive care unit as patients with blood group O or B ”

Possible reasons for these differences

Antibodies in the body reduce the ability to enter cells. For researchers, the answer doesn’t lie in blood type. But rather in the immune response as soon as the virus enters the body.

Blood groups are made up of molecules that are specific to each one. Molecules A, B or A and B for the respective groups. O groups do not have any of these molecules! If the human body considers that the missing molecules are molecules to fight, the A groups would have anti-B antibodies, the B anti-A groups and the O groups would therefore fight A and B, the best possible Resistance.

The researchers state that “natural anti-A and anti-B antibodies can help protect against certain viral diseases at the population level”. However, the researchers state that we shouldn’t rely on our blood type to know if we’re more or less protected.

Even if the studies tend to show that the O-groups are “less at risk” than the others, these are exactly studies … And that should in no way encourage them to stop protecting themselves by wearing a mask or barrier gestures , not even after a vaccination …

