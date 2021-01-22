Do you know how to digitize your salary audits and your equality plans?

January 22, 2021



We start 2021 with a new challenge for Spanish companies. Following Royal Decree 902/2020, published on October 14, 2020, the Spanish government establishes the obligation for all companies to carry out a pay statement of all their workforce. By promoting the principle of transparency and equal remuneration for men and women, this royal decree aims to ensure that Spanish companies move firmly towards these two principles.

In addition, this royal decree is supplemented by Royal Decree 901/2020 in which it is included as a mandatory requirement in the diagnosis phase of equality plans, by having a salary audit carried out, which is no longer a simple statement. pay, but rather It is appropriate to include a job evaluation study that provides data on the pay gap that may exist in the company.

Salary audit according to the requirements of the Royal Decree on equal pay

In order to comply with the provisions of Royal Decree 902/2020 on equal pay, companies have a period of 6 months (from its publication in October of last year), to be able to assume and achieve this audit. With this approach, on the part of human resources or people management departments in companies, they must take into account the content that should be part of the compensation audit, namely:

Carry out a diagnosis of the remuneration situation in the company, through a job evaluation system. Implementation of an action plan to correct salary inequalities. The objectives, specific actions, timeframe and the person (s) responsible for their implementation and monitoring should be determined.

Given the fact that the preparation and approval by the Ministry of the decree that approves a generic job evaluation procedure is still ongoing, Servitalent, a Galician company specializing in executives and talent management, has designed and integrated within its talent management department Equality Plans, the preparation of the salary audit, with the added value of being able to carry it out in technological support, which makes it possible to evaluate, monitor and execute the actions derived from the audit action plan in Spanish companies.

