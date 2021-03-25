Do you know the new business school for women?

The program organized by Aula Magna works with the case method, with cases based on companies that are global benchmarks such as Coca-Cola, Inditex, Uber, Ikea, Salesforce, FC Barcelona, ​​BBVA, Google and many more

Companies committed to diversity are lucky, as a new edition of the Development Management Program (PDD) for women executives has started. The program, which lasts 20 weeks, is 100% online and interactive, to encourage networking among its participants from all over Spain. The program works with the case method, with cases based on companies that are global benchmarks such as Coca-Cola, Inditex, Uber, Ikea, Salesforce, FC Barcelona, ​​BBVA, Google and many more. It also has teachers who practice professionally in their areas of expertise.

Likewise, Aula Magna maintains its strong commitment to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is committed to quality education (4), gender equality (5), decent work and economic growth ( 8) and the reduction of inequalities (10) as United Nations sustainable development goals.

Collaborations with companies

The program is well received by businesses. More specifically, the HR and CSR departments, since they see the needs in terms of equality and pay equity plans covered, as well as in the publication of the extra-financial results report. In addition, the program is eligible and is tailored to the real needs of a working woman, in an online and interactive format.

They offer agreements for companies or associations of 2 registered, such as the Mútua dels Enginyers which grants 2 places for the next edition, in its clear commitment to STEM women.

Registration open for the new edition

The next edition of the Development Policy Directive (DP) starts on April 16.

Aula Magna has been appointed ambassador in Spain for the prestigious Women in Data Science (WiDS) program at Stanford University, for which collaborations and speakers are coming to an end. In addition, she recently recruited the world’s most influential woman in tech, Anna N. Schlegel, according to prestigious magazine Analytics Insight.

