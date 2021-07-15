Do you know why we don’t disconnect on vacation? Here are some tactics to do it

In our daily work in our jobs, we normally go through many situations that generate anxiety, which causes us to live in a dynamic of sustained or sustained stress over time. In addition, it causes our mind to send constant signals to our body to keep it alert and ready to deal with these situations. However, when the holiday period arrives, this activation must be reduced from 100 to 0 in a very short time, this causes a “short-circuit” of our brain since there is a kind of “funnel” effect. by which it is very channeling or managing all the excess of previous activation.

Additionally, if we cannot disconnect, it can cause us physical and mental fatigue. Let’s think of our brain as if it were another part of our legs, for example. Imagine that we were walking without rest and even though our legs burned and asked us to stop, we continued to walk. What could happen? We would surely end up with muscle overload and injure ourselves, or even fatigue in the legs would transfer to the rest of our body and could generate physical and mental fatigue. Well, not letting our mind rest can work in a very similar way and can negatively affect the strength of our immune system and our mental health, also making us more vulnerable to physical illnesses and, also, to emotional health issues, such. as depression, anxiety or low self-esteem, among others.

Considering all this, from TherapyChat, a leading online psychology platform, they offer us several tactics so that before and during our vacation we try to log out once and for all:

Before the holidays :

Organize and plan your work so you can get it all done before you go on vacation. If there are things you can do when you get back from vacation, write them down in a list with information about when you will be doing those activities. Prepare for your vacation by writing down in a list the essential activities you would like to do, taking into account the time you have available. Organize your time taking into account your personal leisure space and your social leisure space (friends, partner, family, etc.), and reserve an exclusive time for rest and disconnection.

During the holidays:

Log out of any of those apps or platforms that log you into work. Silence notifications or sign out of corporate accounts so that you can sign out 100%, and don’t open them until your vacation period is over. Practice present-centered mindfulness to enjoy your vacation. Watch your thoughts, that is, take your thoughts on your vacation. Think about what you’ve liked the most so far, what things you would like to do, or what activities you enjoy the most, for example. This will help you keep your thoughts of work at bay.

In case you still need a final push to try and apply these tactics and log out once and for all, we also remind you of all the psychological benefits this can bring us:

Lower anxiety levels in our body. On the physical level, the concentrations of cortisol (hormone related to the stress) decrease and its negative effects on health are repaired. And on the mental level, negative automatic thoughts run out of steam. Boosting our self-esteem, both by reducing the stress level itself and by being able to give ourselves space to focus on ourselves, listen to our needs and take care of ourselves. Coming back after the holidays with more physical and mental energy which will also result in greater ability to concentrate, greater memory, more efficient decision-making, and faster response capacity. The sum of all this will allow us to be more productive and efficient in our work and in our daily life. Encourage creativity. A rested and open brain is a more creative brain. Recharge the motivational batteries. It is impossible to maintain high and unlimited motivation, our brain is not prepared for it. Find emotional stability and even feel happy. Rest and enjoyable activities while on vacation encourage our bodies to produce endorphins and dopamine.

