Do you see yourself as a creative person? They run the perfect test to prove it

Find out if you’re a creative person with an assessment that takes just a few minutes

BY RRHHDigital, 01:00 – 16 August 2021



Creativity has become one of the most important skills in today’s world of work. Being creative means a wide range of appearances and it’s not just having an exquisite taste for design or having a great imagination for visual aspects. Being creative also implies being easy to find solutions, to bring new ideas, to change processes in order to improve the production or profit of a company.

For this reason, companies today increasingly value creativity in their selection processes and job interviews. Being creative can make the difference between personal and organizational success and failure.

From the Divergent Association, they defend that the workers themselves can assess their degree of creativity. They can do this through a quiz, which only takes a few minutes and tells you how creative you are.

Click here to access the evaluation

