Do you want to know which professions will be the most in demand in 2021?

With the arrival of December, an unprecedented year 2020 comes to an end, a year that has defeated the economy, health and social structure around the world. A complicated year during which there were also positive transformations. Thus, the market has created new employment needs and opportunities that offer clues to detect which will be the most demanded and most employable occupations in 2021.

The academic institution of the IMF, aware of this change in trend, has listed the 5 professions that will have the most opportunities in the job market during the next year. “The important thing is to choose intelligently what to study or where to redirect your career to ensure a profession with a future and find the desired job”, adds Carlos Martínez, president of the institution.

1. Cyber ​​security specialist. The lack of cybersecurity professionals is a fact. According to the 2019 Cyber ​​Security Trends Report from ElevenPaths, the cybersecurity market continues to expand and its growth exceeds that of the global economy. In this environment, a lack of talent is detected. In the European Union alone, it is estimated that 825,000 professionals may be needed until 2025. Given this patent need that already existed before, after COVID-19, many companies have had to make a hasty digital transformation of the market. telecommuting everything related to online security will be partly neglected. A danger that can lead to the closure of an SME if it is not managed properly. Thus, by 2021, this profession will undoubtedly take on greater relevance.

2. Teachers: Education has been one of the most affected sectors during the pandemic. Schools, universities and training centers were the first to cancel face-to-face lessons and, in the absence of defined protocols, teachers had to adapt their methods to digital teaching. In addition, with the aftermath of the pandemic, schools have split their groups to reduce the ratio and teachers are needed. The autonomies have planned to hire around 30,000 additional teachers, but 40,000 others are missing according to union estimates. In addition, this year a large number of competitions are expected, another reason to choose this profession in 2021 and thus be able to meet the educational needs on which the future of this country depends.

3. Digital Marketing Expert: Internet presence is a factor in which most businesses work. “If you’re not on the Internet, you don’t exist” is a phrase that has permeated almost every business looking to attract customers this way. Digital marketing also took on special importance during COVID-19, especially before all establishments were closed. Almost 19 million people, 53.8%, have purchased online in the past three months, up from 46.9% in 2019. 62.6% have done so in the past 12 months, up from 58% in 2019 , according to the Survey on Equipment and Use of Information and Communication Technologies in Households, prepared by INE. This increase in internet usage and online shopping has brought to the table the need for businesses to have digital marketers to ensure their success. This sector offers a world full of possibilities, with expert profiles in SEO, SEM, Growth hacker or Social CRM, among others, in which an interesting remuneration can also be obtained.

4. Psychology: During COVID-19, feelings such as fear, anxiety, depression or stress skyrocketed and increased among the population. The months of confinement, the children without being able to identify themselves, the job losses or the loneliness that this virus has caused have made the role of psychologists totally essential to keep the mind as healthy as possible. The consequences that the coronavirus has left will continue to be noticed over the next 2021 and the help of these professionals will be needed. Because machines cannot replace mental health professionals.

5. Healthcare professional: There is no doubt that the role of physicians throughout the pandemic has been admirable. These professionals have been exposed to the virus on the front lines with the sole aim of saving lives, and this crisis has highlighted a problem they have denounced for years in this country, which is none other than the lack of these specialists. . Studying a profession related to the health field will be a very good option for anyone with a passion for taking care of others. In addition, the percentage of unemployment in this occupation is much lower than in the rest, its level of employability will therefore be in good health in 2021.

