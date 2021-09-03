Do you want to share ideas and experiences with executives from Netflix, Repsol, Mini or Cabify? Find out how you can do it

Networking has become the great weapon of business and progress in the 21st century. Meeting new contacts, being able to discuss with them, propose ideas, share knowledge and absorb them is essential for personal and professional growth. But the coronavirus, restrictions and lockdowns meant that this network had to change and even disappear for months. This has meant that now, with some steps towards normalcy, those involved in the business and work ecosystem have a new desire to continue to expand their network of contacts.

And at the HR Innovation Summit, we give you the opportunity. Both in person and online, you will have the opportunity to meet executives and entrepreneurs of companies of the size and prestige of Netflix, Repsol, Mini, Cabify, Santalucía, ING or EY and be able to chat with them about share ideas and experiences.

This is how networking will be at the HR Innovation Summit 2021

Although the possibility is the same, logically the way of networking differs if your show is in person or if it is virtual. We discovered:

Face to Face “Old Fashioned” Networking. That of all life. The one with gestures and emotions live. The fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit offers several moments of disconnection for speakers and participants. It will be during these shifts, both coffee break and lunchtime, that you can chat with the speakers and executives attending the event. You will even have a coworking space to discuss in depth! Of course, the difference from the old normal is that it will be essential to use a mask and try to minimize physical contact.

* Click on the photo to get your face-to-face virtual ticket. The new way of working in a network was discovered by RRHHDigital during the last HR Hybrid Forum. It is a room equipped for virtual chat in which participants of a remote event can share ideas and experiences with their favorite speakers. The room, called “HR Talk Room” will be promoted by streaming in order to access it.

What if I want to know more about the participating companies?

Great novelty, this year, the virtual assistants of the HR Innovation Summit will be able to access a digital map of the congress experience space. In it, with a single click, they will be able to access the experiences offered by companies and know everything about them.

About the HR Innovation Summit

The HR Innovation Summit is the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation, which is being held for the fourth year at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with current health measures and protocols, participation in the event this year will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the conference will be streamed worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, one more year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cabify (Official Mobility Sponsor), Cigna, Hastee, Infojobs, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodexo as Silver Sponsors. As a Bronze sponsor, the congress is supported by Gympass, Grow-Ing, Íncipy, Nawaiam, TherapyChat and Vertis. Mini Madrid is the official vehicle of an event that also benefits from the collaboration of companies such as Pluria, Frutality or Barón de Salamanca, among others. Coonic is the event’s communications agency and Eventelling is the official technology provider.

