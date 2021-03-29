Do you want to work at the Mutua Madrid Open 2021?

Adecco Outsourcing is looking for 500 people to work at this year’s Mutua Madrid Open

After being unable to keep up last year due to Covid-19, Madrid is once again hosting one of the most important events in sport: the Mutua Madrid Open. Next April, the most important tennis tournament in Spain will begin. This sporting event will be a source of wealth and jobs in these essential moments.

Adecco Outsourcing, a company specializing in process outsourcing and official supplier of the event, is looking for 500 people to work at this year’s Mutua Madrid Open, which will take place from April 27 to May 9 in La Caja Mágica.

This is a great opportunity for anyone passionate about sport who is looking to work in an exceptional environment and with flexible hours.

Adecco Outsourcing will select four profiles with different functions to perform during the sporting event:

Access control assistants, whose main mission will be to verify that the participants access with the correct entrance or accreditation at the access point of the Caja Mágica site. Bailiffs. Its function will be to guide and help the public to move around the place. Hostesses. They will serve the public mainly in the boxes and presidential rooms. Fluency in English will be appreciated. Pisteros / as. They are essential for the proper functioning of the tournament since they carry out preliminary preparation work for the slopes.

It will be essential that the candidates are fully available for the dates on which the Mutua Madrid Open will take place, i.e. from April 27 to May 9, in the morning or in the afternoon. In addition, previous customer service experience and the ability to impart energy and motivation to work in one of the most important tournaments of the year will be appreciated.

Where possible, the selection process will be adapted to an online format to avoid unnecessary travel and risk.

Before and during the celebration of the Mutua Madrid Open, a strict protocol of security and prevention against COVID-19 will be implemented, with the aim of holding the event with the maximum guarantees of security for workers, organizers, exhibitors, visitors and suppliers. . The use of a mask will be compulsory, in addition, the entire enclosure will have sanitation points, with spaces and accesses to ensure interpersonal distance and there will be a great strengthening of the cleaning and disinfection of the spaces. . Public capacity should be 30%.

