Do you work seated in the summer? These are the health problems that you can encounter in a sedentary job

One of the health problems most experienced by people who work sedentary for several hours a day is swelling of the legs, especially in the summer.

And is the summer heat an ally for circulatory problems for different reasons, ranging from posture to those related to health problems of different natures.

In this sense, ergonomic and healthy office product specialists Fellowes say that while leg swelling is a timeless problem, most of these cases are the result of poor posture at work.

67% of “sedentary” workers have suffered from leg swelling in the past, and for this reason, Fellowes explains with some simple tips how to avoid it.

Correct posture at the office is essential. The height of the chair should be high enough so that the legs are not too far apart from the knees. Your feet should be properly resting on the ground. Your feet should be flat on the floor and your knees should be in line with your hips.

Another important aspect is the depth of the seat, the back of the knees should not touch the seat.

It is a good helper and necessary if you spend many hours sitting down using a footrest. With this, we will keep them in an ergonomically efficient posture and help the circulation flow naturally. It is essential not to cross your feet or put them under the seat.

Another trick is to alternate moments of work with moments of postural rest. It is essential that at least every hour the body gets up for a while and walks for at least a few minutes: resting to go to the toilet, drinking water, etc. These breaks also acclimatize the body to room temperature.

Fellowes also reiterates that a correct temperature in the workplace is part of occupational health. A closed environment with excess heat contributes to the dilation of the veins and their walls to lose elasticity, making it difficult for blood to return from the legs to the heart. If prolonged poor posture is added to this, the effects are greater.

