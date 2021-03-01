doctor zooming in court appearance video viral: video: doctor appearing before judge in court zooming in, causing heckling – US doctor making court appearance zoom in during surgery video goes viral

Washington

In the United States, when a doctor’s patient is operated on, speech is ruined when he is present in an ongoing hearing in the virtual court on the zoom. Now an investigation has started against the doctor. A plastic surgeon, a California plastic surgeon, appeared in a traffic court hearing Thursday on Scott Green Zoom. During this time, he was also performing a patient operation.

This hearing was conducted on a virtual zoom due to the corona virus. In the video widely shared on social media, Dr. Green is seen in the clothes worn during the operation. When Dr. Green appeared during the hearing, the Registrar asked him, “Are you present at the hearing?” Looks like you’re in the operating room right now.

“ The patient must sue the doctor ”

Dr Green said yes, he is currently undergoing surgery but is present for the hearing. He said: “I am present sir. Yes, I am in the operating room at the moment. Yes, I am here to hear. You can move on. ‘When the chairman of the committee asked the doctor to justify his move, he said I had another surgeon with me who was currently undergoing surgery.

This unique video of the doctor’s hearing from the operating room has been viewed by millions of people so far on social media. Many users describe the doctor’s decision as irresponsible. Not only that, they say the patient in the operating room should sue the doctor. This lawsuit will void the doctor’s license.