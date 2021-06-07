Documents that show how the Franco regime monitored Ava Gardner’s passage through Spain

Updated: Monday 07 June 2021 11:41

Ava Gardner arrived in 1955, just two years after starring in Hollywood in one of her biggest hits of her film career, “Mogambo” (John Ford, 1953). His passage through Spain, which lasted 13 years, has not gone unnoticed, not even among the structures of the Franco regime, which have devised a series of devices to closely monitor the star. This is what Cadena SER learned, who accessed two police notes which show that she was under close surveillance. The reason: his work was suspected of being anti-Spanish.

Already in 1960, the Information Service of the General Directorate of Security (DGS) wanted to warn the Ministry of Information and Tourism (at the time controlled by Gabriel Arias-Salgado) that the actress was participating in “L ‘angel dressed in red’, a film that According to the agency under the Ministry of the Interior, he was put in the Spanish “war of liberation”. The DGS reported this “in case, in the opinion of this ministry, and as a result of such action, the convenience of adopting restrictive provisions for the entry into Spain of the aforementioned artist has been deemed appropriate “.

One of the noteworthy notes, which dates from a later date, refers to Gardner’s journey through the southern part of the territory and already demonstrates this follow-up. Concretely, the provincial police station of Cordoba announced the passage of the actress through the Andalusian city in April 1964 to go, shortly after, to Seville. “We know that on the 20th the film artist AVA GADNER arrived in this capital, who went to the hotel ‘Córdoba Palace’ at dawn, staying at the bar to rest and have a drink, then walking towards Seville, ”reads the note. .

“She was accompanied by a secretary and the trip was made in a car, rented, touring. From this hotel, the driver held a conference with the ‘Ritz’ hotel in Madrid and then with the telephone number 259890 in Seville, believing, according to the demonstrations of the employees, who in Seville stayed at the hotel ‘Alfonso XIII’ “, concludes the police file. The control over the artist did not stop there, because these The articles shed more light on her experiences in Madrid, which have been closely followed.

Among them, the incidents to which she was linked or in which she acted during her stay in Spain. For example, complaints about the theft of several cars. According to papers approved by the SER, the actress suffered the theft of a black Ferrari 303 in 1965 near the Puerta del Hierro Club. In this case, after Gardner’s secretary went to the university police station to report what had happened, the police checked the DGS file to see if that person had an unfavorable background.

Years before, in 1961, almost in his thirties, Gardner had already suffered the theft of another vehicle, a Facel Vega (luxury and limited series car). And before, precisely, Gardner played in a traffic accident at the intersection of Diego León and Príncipe de Vergara streets (former General Mola street), in Madrid. It was in 1957. On the day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, he collided from behind a taxi in which a woman was traveling as a passenger.

“She states that she was walking up the street and when arriving at the crossroads she saw another car crossing, but believing that she would have passed when she arrived, she continued on her way. But she reached the crossroads. before the other one and hit him in the back of it, his car having been badly damaged ”, we read in the accident report, although in the end the actress had wanted “to specify that, contrary to what is said above, when she saw the passing car, he braked his own quickly and strongly, without being able to avoid the accident yet.