Does the recovery of the Pazo de Meirás repair memories damaged by civil war and dictatorship?

What will happen to Pazo de Meirás? After the court decision which requires the Franks to return the complex to the public administration on December 10, all eyes are on the meeting to be held next Wednesday afternoon by the first vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, with the President of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez-Feijóo, president of the Provincial Council of La Coruña, Valentín González, and the mayor of Sada, Benito Portela.

The objective of the meeting is to study and agree on how the process of restitution of the pazo, as well as the elements which compose it, will be carried out by the family of the dictator. While this conclusion is being reached, the courts have appointed the state custodian of the property Meirás houses. This is how Judge Marta Canales recently ruled in a car in which she explains why she banned the Francos from removing the contents of the property.

“The emergency arises when the defendants, saying that they will voluntarily hand over the pazo, previously want to proceed with the transfer of goods in 50 trucks, which are undoubtedly many trucks, which resulted in a person emptying didn’t know what, ”he said. in the letter the magistrate, alluding to the need to know “what existed in Meirás” before “all kinds of unknown goods” disappeared from there.

In this way, the Francos will only be able to remove from the Pazo de Meirás items for personal use, all items that have no cultural value. In this sense, the penalty also includes the judicial deposit of the movable property inside, with various heritage gems; Note the statues in the Pórtico de la Gloria, by Mestre Mateo, the Muxía baptismal font or the books by Doña Emilia.

His recovery involves repairing damaged memories “

But what does it mean that 80 years later it will belong to the Spaniards again? It is clear to historian Manuel Pérez, who explained to LaSexta that “its recovery for public heritage involves repairing the damaged memories of many people who have undergone the process by which the Pazo came to the dictator’s property, under the constraint”. Pérez refers to the maneuvers carried out by the Franco regime for Franco to be appointed owner of Meirás.

A question on which the court has already expressed itself last September, when it ruled – even with the possibility of appeal by the accused – that the property was a gift that had been made to the Head of State, and not to Francisco Franco as an individual. He also pointed out that the sale with which the dictator managed to put the house in his name was a simulation. “This is how it is contrasted and documented in the judicial process,” explains the historian.

And so it was collected in said sentence: “His name was Francisco Franco Bahamonde, but it is not given to him by himself, but to the Head of State. The allegations of the accused in relation to the intention of the sellers , who wanted the pazo to be given to Franco on a personal basis, they are not shared “. A document which also concluded that the act of May 24, 1941, proof defended by the Franco family, was a “simulation” after the discovery of a new sales title of the complex, referring to the year 1938, that of the Pro-Pazo junta.

A judicial journey of more than ten years

It was in 2008, the year that an attempt was made to declare the Torres de Meirás as an asset of cultural interest, when the political and judicial mechanism was put into operation and ended with the return of the pazo. Another key moment came with the start of the guided tours promoted by the dictator’s family. “When the Franco Foundation took over the Pazo de Meirás, society collapsed. We have come this far,” said Fernando Souto, president of the Commission for Historical Memory of La Coruña.

To reach this point, the union of the municipal council of Sada, the provincial council of A Coruña, the Galician parliament, the Xunta and the central government was essential; different administrations with different political colors who fought together in this triumph of democracy. “For us, it is extremely proud that of Sada, of Meirás, begins the end of the privileges of the heirs of the dictator”, celebrated Benito Portela. After its delivery, it is awaiting an agreement on the future use of the pazo. What is