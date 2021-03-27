World

Dogs pension in Poland: Poland to grant dog boarding, horses retiring from civil service

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminMarch 27, 2021
0

Yet service dogs and horses cease to receive government care after retirement and are turned over to NGOs or people who wish to adopt them.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminMarch 27, 2021
0
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button