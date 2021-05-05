dolphin attack fish video: dolphin and whale attack fish in viral video: well hunted dolphin and fish video

The cap

When two fishermen from Cape Town, South Africa went fishing in Falls Bay, they had no idea that a mind-blowing spectacle would pass in front of them. Cade Tame and his brother Devon were standing and going for the bait to fish, but then saw movement in the sea about a mile away and walked towards her.

Here he was surprised to see hundreds of dolphins circling fish making them a superpod to eat. These dolphins used to dive in the swirling waters around these fish. However, the two brothers were left stunned when three hump wells also arrived there. This well came out of the middle of the spinning dolphin.

Cade explained that there must be at least a thousand dolphins there. There were a lot more dolphins some distance away. When the two superpods got together, it was understood that they had in fact trapped a group of fish. He said there was so much movement in the water due to consuming dolphin dives that his 18ft boat started to move. There was so much foam in the sea that it turned from blue to white. However, there would be more ahead.

Suddenly a hump pit came up and two more followed it. Cade said the dolphin and the well continued to eat fish for about half an hour, then slowly started to move. Usually 20-50 dolphins form a school and when hunting they have to make superpods. Superpods can have up to 10,000 dolphins.