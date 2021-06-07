Dominican PM Roosevelt said Mehul Choksi’s rights would be respected. He said the courts would decide on the proceedings against Mehul Choksi.

New Delhi. Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Schreiber has made a big statement about Mehul Choksi, a fugitive diamond trader who has absconded with thousands of crores of rupees from Punjab National Bank and other banks.

Before Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India, Dominican PM Roosevelt said that Mehul Choksi’s rights would be respected. He said the courts would decide on the proceedings against Mehul Choksi. “Mehul Choksi’s right will be respected as it has been done so far and let the court decide what will happen,” he said. Skyritti also said that no issue has come up regarding the fugitive Choksi as the matter is between India and Antigua.

He further said, “We have no case. As far as this case is from Antigua or India, we should recognize our duties and responsibilities in this matter.” Describing Choksi as an “Indian citizen”, Scritt reiterated that the court would decide the proceedings for Choksi and did not like to be involved in such a case by making public statements.

“The case of Mehul Choksi is before the courts. The courts will decide what to do with him and we will let the court process go. I do not like to get involved in these matters by making statements in public,” Scratt said.

Mehul Choksi was missing from Antigua

Let us know that Mehul Choksi went missing from Antigua and was caught in Dominica after he came out of the house to eat on May 23rd. While the Prime Minister of Antigua has repeatedly insisted that Choksi set fire to his girlfriend and fled to Dominica.

Mehul Choksi’s wife Preeti Choksi and her lawyers alleged that she was abducted by Indian authorities from Antigua. He was tortured. However, Mehlu Choksi is accused of entering Dominica illegally and a court there has adjourned the case till June 14. Mehul Choksi has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Since then, Skerit himself has been under attack from his country. He is being accused of tarnishing Dominica’s image internationally. Please say that Mehul Choksi has taken citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda after fleeing India and lives there.

