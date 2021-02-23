Dominique Hollins, new director of culture and inclusion at Cloudera

Dominique will develop and execute a comprehensive diversity, equality and inclusion strategy to build a more diverse and inclusive organization

Cloudera, the Enterprise Data Cloud company, has announced the appointment of Dominique Hollins as the new Director of Culture and Inclusion.

Dominique has over a decade of experience in this industry and comes to Cloudera after setting up her own diversity, equality and inclusion consultancy, W-360, and pioneering at companies like eBay or Google.

In her new role as Director of Culture, Dominique will lead Cloudera’s commitment to addressing initiatives related to diversity, equality and inclusion, reporting directly to Sarah Shin, Director of Diversity.

“As a leadership team, we are passionate about creating an inclusive workspace that represents us all. We made great strides in the past year, but there is still a lot of work to do. Dominique’s value will be untold as we move into the next step, ”says Sarah Shin.

Dominique develops and executes a comprehensive diversity, equality and inclusion strategy to build a more diverse and inclusive organization. Part of your role will be to help set clear and measurable goals at all levels and in all locations.

“The way we engage Cloudera employees, the opportunities we provide them and the supports we put in place are essential to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. When we look at the societies in which we work and the communities we serve, it is clear to us that driving change has never been more necessary and important than it is today. Cloudera is truly committed to developing this transformation. Together, we are ready to create the future, ”says Dominique Hollins.

