Donadoo, the new Marketplace that promotes solidarity projects through micro-donations

Donadoo was born, an innovative platform that will change the concept of Marketplace in Spain. With Donadoo, the new digital platform for the purchase and sale of second-hand products with a solidarity vocation comes into operation.

A concrete entrepreneurial initiative that reinvents the funding model of Non-Profit Organizations (ESAL), because it transforms second-hand objects into micro-donations to finance social, cultural and environmental projects, previously selected by the donor.

As Pablo Rodrguez, CEO of Donadoo explains, “the platform was born out of the concern of a group of friends, all residents of Seville, who understand entrepreneurship as a new way of being and acting in the world. The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has reaffirmed our goals. This is how Donadoo was born, a market with an entrepreneurial vocation of solidarity and help to those who need it most. We have launched a startup that seeks to make the lives of others easier and better. We define ourselves as a digital social innovation company ”.

A secure platform

Donadoo is designed as a very easy to use and intuitive technological platform in which the monitoring of each operation or transaction is perfectly traced. To do this, it integrates the Beseif secure payment and shipping system, a payment gateway specializing in peer-to-peer sales, one of the main ones nationwide.

“Our system protects the transaction money in a secure deposit until the buyer verifies what has been received. In this case, instead of sending the money to the seller, it is received directly by ESAL and the charitable cause chosen by the donor ”, explain Alberto Aznar and Silvia Romero, co-founders of Beseif.

Beseif also takes care of the collection, shipping and return of the package, if necessary, via the transport agency GLS. “This project is totally different from what we have done so far and we do not hesitate to participate. Our mission has been to adapt the design and functionality to their needs, ”say Aznar and Romero.

How can I contribute to a solidarity project?

Contributing to a charitable project through Donadoo is very easy and has advantages for both the donor and the buyer. The donor publishes the article on the portal and decides for what purpose he wishes to support with the amount of the sale, thus contributing to the circular economy and also obtaining tax benefits. On the other hand, the buyer will find products below the market price and will have the guarantee that his money is protected at all times, while becoming a responsible buyer.

Donadoo operates throughout the country, except the Canary Islands. For the launch, it already has 17 projects and 15 entities participating in the platform. “All the entities and organizations with which we spoke welcomed this initiative with enthusiasm. Our idea is to integrate new solidarity projects as the platform develops, ”says Pablo Rodrguez.

Among the entities that have already joined and collaborated with Donadoo are: Asociación Espaola Contra el Cncer, Asociacin Andex, Fundacin Bertn Osborne, Autismo Sevilla, Coopera ONGD, Down Sevilla, Fundacin Ana Bella, Fundacin Tierra de Hombres, Fundacin Amigos de Monkole, Proclade Btica, Ronald McDonald Foundation, It-willbe and the Sevillian Hermandades de la Macarena, La Misin and del Roco de Triana.

On the other hand, among the projects with which it is already possible to contribute jointly, we find assistance programs for people affected by Covid19; food distribution to those who have nothing to eat, psychological and psychiatric support to children with cancer and their families; care for victims of war conflicts; construction of basic infrastructure and housing in parts of Africa and support for women victims of gender-based violence, among others.

Circular economy and SDG goals

Since its launch, Donadoo has become a benchmark that combines, in a perfect balance, innovation and technology with social commitment, solidarity and sustainable economy. A new way of understanding the relationships between business activities and people, based on the circular economy and the reuse of products to extend the life of objects for the benefit of the life of the planet itself.

An initiative that fits into its DNA and that is fully aligned with the United Nations sustainable development goals. The 17 objectives which pursue, among other priority objectives, the fight against climate change, economic inequalities, innovation, sustainable consumption, peace and social justice.

