Donald Trump: Donald Trump teases a possible race in 2024 for the US president

Former US President Trump has once again repeated the lie of winning the election.

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly reiterated the lie of his election victory for the first time since leaving the White House. He also indicated that he would once again be the Republican Party candidate for the next presidential election in 2024.

Trump, who attended the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, said: “I came today to tell you that the incomparable journey we started 4 years ago is not yet over.” . There is still a lot to do. We have gathered here to talk about our movement, our party and the future of our beloved country.

Before starting his speech, Trump asked the public conference meeting – are you missing me? And then began his speech. Trump also just made it clear that he was not going to form a new party. Trump, once again, repeated his lie about the election during this time. He said: “The Democrats lost the election. Who knows if I can decide to defeat him for the third time. With that, Trump also gave clues to his plan for 2024.

Trump has also criticized incumbent President Joe Biden. He said, “The first term of any president in modern history was so bad. The Biden administration has proven itself to be anti-employment, anti-family, anti-border, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science. In just one month, we have reached “America Last” by “America First”.

Trump at the conference (Photo: Reuters)