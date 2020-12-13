Donald Trump: Donald Trump’s power despite defeat in presidential election, bloody partisan-rebel clash – pro-Trump protests staged across us, rival groups clash in Washington ahead of Electoral College meeting

Washington

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of America to support current President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the US presidential election. The biggest protests were in the capital, Washington DC, while large numbers of people took part in protests in many other cities as well. Let’s say the day before, the US Supreme Court rejected petitions from Republicans, who sought to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Supporters and anti-protesters clashed in many places

There were clashes between Trump supporters and anti-protesters at several locations on Saturday night. According to the report, four people injured by knives during the clashes were admitted to hospital. The Metropolitan Police Department said 23 people had been arrested in connection with the violence. Most Trump supporters at these rallies did not wear masks.

These rallies are believed to be held just two days before the Electoral College meeting to officially elect Biden as the 46th president. Trump’s term ends on Jan.20, but he has not come to terms with Biden’s defeat in the recent election and made unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, which have been dismissed by various courts.

Trump said – I will meet protesters

Trump’s Marine One helicopter passed over a rally on its way to West Point in New York City to watch an Army-Navy football game, and his supporters cheered. Trump supporters have staged rallies in recent weeks, but Trump was surprised at rallies on Saturday saying that WOW, thousands are gathering in Washington, DC to stop the fraud. I was not aware of this, but I will visit them.