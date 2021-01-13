Donald Trump faces historic impeachment vote as Mike Pence refuses to withdraw: Mike Pence’s refusal to impeach US President Donald Trump will face historic impeachment

Strong points:

The stage for the US President’s second impeachment was set after US Vice President Mike Pence refused to remove Donald Trump from office using the 25th Amendment. The House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on them to act. With the vote on the impeachment motion, Trump could become the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Pence, who met with Trump on Tuesday, wrote to President Nancy Pelosi that he would not accept his request to impeach Trump by constitutional decision. Pelosi had previously given 24 hours’ notice to fire Trump, failing which he would have to be prepared for impeachment. Pelosi said: “It is his constitutional duty (of the directors) to sue the president and present the case for his removal.”

This impeachment causes enormous anger: Trump

The House expects Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday, as Pence and the Cabinet are unlikely to agree to abide by his resolution and act under the 25th Constitutional Amendment that would have given Trump a majority to oust the House White. East. Meanwhile, Trump said, “This impeachment is causing enormous anger, and you are doing that, and it’s a really terrible thing that they are doing.” Trump’s impeachment plan alleges incitement to violence against the US government, linked to the attack on Capitol Hill by his supporters.

Trump had insisted the election was a hoax, his rhetoric on Capitol Hill sent to his supporters last Wednesday, which created fierce fury as Congress was in the process of authenticating the votes of Joe Biden’s constituency. Five people, including a policeman, were killed in this attack. With the vote on the impeachment motion, Trump could become the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. MPs Jamie Ruskin, David Ciciline and Ted Liu have proposed impeachment co-sponsored by 211 members of the House of Representatives. It was presented on Monday. In this impeachment motion, the outgoing president was accused of having “incited to treason” on January 6 by his actions.