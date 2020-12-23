Donald Trump forgives the Americans: Donald Trump forgives 15 Americans on the move, Julian Assange still waiting – Donald Trump forgives 15 Americans Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is still waiting

Strong points:

US President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people just before the end of his term. Trump on Tuesday granted amnesty to 15 people, including some members of the Republican Party, an officer accused in a 2016 Russian intervention inquiry and a former government contractor convicted in the 2007 genocide in Baghdad. However, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is still waiting for Trump’s mercy.

Trump pardoned former California Republican Duncan Hunter and former New York Representative Chris Collins. Collins learned that the drug test by a small pharmaceutical company had failed, after which he admitted to helping his son and others avoid $ 800,000 in stock market losses.

After that, Collins was jailed for two years and two months. At the same time, Hunter was sentenced to 11 months for stealing the amount of campaign programs and spending that money with his friends and having his daughter’s birthday party. On the other hand, Trump has not made a decision on whether to forgive the founder of WikiLeaks, despite pleas from the United Nations and partner Julian Assange.