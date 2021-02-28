donald trump golden statue: golden statue of donald trump: golden mannequin of donald trump

Florida

Although former US President Donald Trump has come under heavy criticism, his popularity remains intact even after he leaves office. Not only that, her golden mannequin was installed during the meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The effigy was brought from Mexico for an ongoing meeting in Florida.

Critical not assigned?

The golden statue was in the news online amid continued outcry in the party. Under Trump’s leadership, the party lost the presidential election and Trump himself has been arraigned twice. Trump has been severely criticized for his mismanagement of the corona virus outbreak, and his attack on Parliament on January 6 destroyed his image.

A trumpet holding a magic wand

Despite this, the party paid tribute to her with a golden mannequin. Trump is holding a magic wand in this mannequin. He wore a suit jacket, white shirt, red tie, and shorts that resemble American flags. People have taken a lot of photos with the model, while on social media this effigy has also been ridiculed. The peculiarity is that this mannequin is made in Mexico, against which Trump was very strict on illegal migration and took off by building a wall.

Mannequin made in 6 months

American Jiggan, who lives in Mexico, created this model in 6 months. Three people helped him make a 200-pound mannequin. Jeegan made it in Mexico with fiberglass, and then it was painted gold in Tampa. Jeegan says he voted for Trump, but he doesn’t mean Trump. He created the magic wand over Obama’s Trump joke, in which he said Trump would need a magic wand to create jobs.