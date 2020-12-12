Donald Trump in the US elections: jerk off the court

Washington

The results of the presidential election have arrived in the United States and Joe Biden has been declared the newly elected president. Despite this, its current president Donald Trump has not yet given up. He still claims his victory. Trump again claimed that he received a large number of “ legitimate ” votes, not bogus.

Donald Trump tweeted: ‘I had a huge election victory, but remember I only think about valid votes, not bogus voters and frauds miraculously seen everywhere. At the same time, Twitter again reported this tweet.

Petition to quash election results

Significantly, the Supreme Court of America has rejected petitions overturning the presidential election results. These petitions were filed by Republicans in Donald Trump’s party and his supporters. He said the court should overturn the election results of the major states in which Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden won.

Big shock for Trump

The United States Supreme Court, in its brief unsigned Thursday order, said Texas had not shown a conscious judicially interest in the same way other states hold elections. All pending proposals are rejected as contested. The Supreme Court decision is seen as a major setback for Trump, who was trying to reverse the results by challenging Biden’s election.