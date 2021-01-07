Donald Trump Joe Biden: Prophecy of Psychic on 2021, including Donald Trump and Iran Israel War

Strong points:

The British prophet says the year 2021 will be difficult. He says Donald Trump will have more power than Biden. Apart from Britain, other countries will also leave the EU, Israel will attack with Saudi Arabia on nuclear bases.

As tragic as the year 2020 is, people are anxious to know if the aches and pains will subside in the New Year? The world is expected to get rid of the epidemic like Corona virus and this year should be cut off in peace. However, famous British prophet Craig Hamilton-Parker has claimed that by 2021 there will be a war in the Middle East, the end of the European Union and US President Donald Trump will have unprecedented power. Parker is also called the Nostradamus of the modern era.

Made these predictions

Parker claims he predicted a corona outbreak in 2017 and said that in the future a global flu will engulf the world. He also predicted Trump’s victory in 2016 and Britain’s exit from the European Union. Although such predictions are always true, it is not necessary, but a lot has come true. Parker says countries other than Britain will also be leaving the EU. The economy of America and Europe will shrink.

War against Iran-Israel?

Parker also claimed that by 2021 the most dangerous situation could arise between Iran and Israel. The United States will reduce sanctions to promote diplomacy, but will be opposed in Iran. They also say that with the support of Saudi Arabia, Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear bases.

Will you be cheated and strong?

Not only that, Parker is also saying that Trump will not give up, even if Biden will take over America’s presidency. He claimed Trump would present evidence of fraud in court, but that will not be enough and this war will continue throughout the year. Trump TV will launch and soon become famous. A deal will be made with Fox TV to show Trump TV shows. Parker says Trump will spark interest in religion and become more powerful than Biden through the strength of the media.

Murder of nuclear scientist in Iran: Iran furious at murder of nuclear scientist, vows revenge on Israel