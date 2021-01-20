donald trump new party: donald trump can form a new party as soon as he resigns as president, the speculation market is hot – donald trump can ditch the republicans and create his own new patriot party

Donald Trump could form a new party after resigning as president, it is said that this new party of Donald Trump could be named the Patriot Party. Washington

The Republican Party leader and US President Donald Trump could form a new party after stepping down as president. It is said that the name of this new party could be the Patriot Party. In fact, Trump told his supporters in his farewell speech that the movement we started was just the beginning. The speculation market in the United States is hot after Trump’s statement.

According to the Wall Street general’s news, Trump consulted with his supporters after forming a new party. However, it is not yet clear how serious Trump is about this. Trump said on Tuesday he would stay in politics and said this “ move ” was just the beginning. He said: “I am ready to hand over power to the new administration on Wednesday. I want to tell you that the movement we have launched is just the beginning.

Republican leader attacked Trump

The explosion of the Trump party has intensified within the Republican Party. Realistically, Trump has divided his Republican Party into two factions. One section supports their separatist agenda and the other is the one that doesn’t like their sharp statements. Republican Party leader Mitt Maconal said on Tuesday that Trump had “provoked” his supporters. He said, “The crowd was filled with lies. He was instigated by the president and other powerful people.

The top Republican Party leaders will survive Mitt Maconel’s departure, and he has openly criticized Trump. Mitt Maconel is also said to have privately admitted that Trump committed the crimes of impeachment. He has said he will support or oppose Trump during his Senate trial. Maconel has said he no longer wants to interact with Trump.