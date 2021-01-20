donald trump new political party: Donald Trump leaves the White House before the inauguration of Joe Biden: Donald Trump leaves the White House

Strong points:

US President Donald Trump left the White House with First Lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach Gaya Trump has received several books, TV shows, offers to form a political organization in recent days.

Donald Trump did not accept defeat until long after his loss in the US presidential election. He went on to claim that the victory was for him and that the votes Biden received were bogus. However, Trump left the White House with First Lady Melania ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. In such a situation, the question arises as to what will Trump do now? According to reports, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is near Palm Beach, Florida and Trump left after leaving the White House. Not only that, Trump’s Plan B includes writing books and creating a new political organization.

Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE: Today’s 46th President Will Be Joe Biden, Kamala Harris First Female Vice President

Will Trump have another party?

It is believed that Trump is planning to create a new political organization, the “Patriot Party”. Thanks to this, he wants to keep power in his hands despite his departure from the White House. According to the Wall Street Journal, he told his colleagues about it in his dying days. Indeed, Trump has had enough of the infighting Republican Party and his companions are leaving him as well. However, Trump faces impeachment and will never be able to challenge again if the Senate convicts him.

Kamala Harris to become India’s first female vice president, India’s daughter ready to make history

Where will the new destination be?

According to reports from the New York Post, trucks were seen leaving the White House in the last days of the trumpet. The president changed his legal residence from New York’s Trump Tower to Mar-a-Lago in September 2019. During his four-year tenure as president, Trump spent a lot of time in Mar-a-Lago, also known as the ‘Winter White House’.

Trump, 74, who lived in New York for a long time, bought the house in 1985 for $ 10 million. Spread over 20 hectares, the state has 128 rooms. The estate overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and is open to club members.

Donald Trump’s mandate will be kept for these dates, reminders, major decisions and controversies

There will be a rain of money

Earlier reports had claimed Trump was offered $ 100 million in book and TV deals. The president continues to rain on such offers. He received offers from right-wing television stations after writing a book about his time in the White House. Trump already has 19 books to his name, ranging from business to golf. Let us know that celebrities stepping out of the White House continue to receive such offers because readers are interested in what life is like in this government position.