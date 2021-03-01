Donald Trump new political party: Donald Trump returns to the political scene at the conservative conference: Donald Trump claims victory in the US presidential election

Strong points:

Former US President Donald Trump, after leaving the White House, made a big announcement about his party by making a public appearance for the first time. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, Trump said he would not be forming a new party. He targeted the new President of the United States, Joe Biden, and said his America First policy had reached America Last.

Repeated claim for election victory

Trump, once addressed to CPAC, reiterated his false claim of winning the US presidential election. He also indicated that he would once again be the Republican Party candidate for the next presidential election in 2024. Trump said that I came before you today to tell you that the incomparable journey we started 4 years ago does not is not yet finished. There is still a lot to do. We have gathered here to talk about our movement, our party and the future of our beloved country.

I asked people, do you miss me?

Before starting his speech, Trump asked the public conference meeting – are you missing me? And then began his speech. Trump also just made it clear that he was not going to form a new party. Trump, once again, repeated his lie about the election during this time. He said: “The Democrats lost the election. Who knows if I can decide to defeat him for the third time. With that, Trump also gave clues to his plan for 2024.

Joe Biden fiercely targeted

Trump has also criticized incumbent President Joe Biden. He said that the first term of any president in modern history has been so bad. The Biden administration has proven itself to be anti-employment, anti-family, anti-border, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science. In just one month, we have reached “America Last” by “America First”.

Trump’s Sons and Their Special Leaders Join

CPAC is an annual conference attended by conservative leaders of the United States. Many other Republican Party leaders attended, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his son Donald Trump Jr.