Donald Trump news: Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election News: Donald Trump will run in the 2024 US presidential election, allegations claim

Washington

Former US President Donald Trump does not seem to give up his rival Joe Biden so easily. After losing the 2020 US presidential election and rejecting the result, Donald Trump could once again get closer to the electoral melee. Trump has never openly announced his political ambitions. Despite this, his supporters and enemies are predicting he could run for re-election to the Oval Office in 2024.

Trump will run in the 2024 presidential election!

Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that his former boss would run in the 2024 US presidential election. However, Trump has yet to give official confirmation of his participation in the election. Steve Bannon, the first of Trump’s four White House press secretaries, said on Sean Spicer’s Newsmax cable show ‘Spiceer & Company’ that Donald Trump is making a comeback to the 2024 presidential election, it doesn’t make no doubt.

Conspiracy of tax evasion allegation?

Steve Bannon has dismissed the tax fraud allegations against Donald Trump’s company, calling them a conspiracy. He said it was all a plot hatched by Attorney General Letitia James, the New York district attorney. They cannot prevent Donald Trump from any further indictments or false allegations. Bannon insisted Trump was not going to stop at these allegations.

Donald Trump warns, Corona vaccine is dangerous for children, stop vaccination

The organization of Trump, its chief financial officer accused of fraud

New York State has charged the company of former US President Donald Trump and its long-time CFO Alan Weiselberg with tax evasion. The prosecutor alleged that Trump’s company rewarded officials with more than $ 1.7 million in payments for apartment rent, cars and school fees, but this payment is not recorded on any record.

After Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, now Donald Trump’s blog also closed, isn’t the decline in popularity the reason?

The first charge in a two-year investigation

Trump has not been charged in the case, but prosecutors said the former president signed checks linked to an alleged fraud scheme. A high-ranking prosecutor said the 15-year-old plot was orchestrated by the most senior officials of the Trump Organization. New York officials have been investigating Trump’s business practices for two years. Meanwhile, for the first time, a criminal case has been brought against Trump’s company.