Donald Trump offers Kim Jong Un to fly Air Force One: Donald Trump invited Kim Jong Un to fly Air Force One in Pyongyang

Former US President Donald Trump has offered North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to travel with Air Force One. A former Trump aide claimed the offer was made when the two leaders met in Hanoi. Trump then said that I could leave Pyongyang from Hanoi in two hours. Explain that for the second summit with Trump, Kim Jong traveled by train to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

Kim Jong offered to travel on Air Force One

During an interview with the BBC’s Trump series Tex on the World, Matthew Pottinger, Asia expert at the National Council of Experts, said Trump gave Kim Jong a lift in Air Force One. Pottinger said the president knew Kim had arrived in Hanoi for several days by train on a trip through China. Then the president said, “If you want, I can deliver you home in two hours.” However, Kim Jong Un refused.

Trump wanted to annoy South Korea for Kim

According to former US security adviser John Bolton, Trump believed he had found a true friend. He even allowed Kim Jong Un to stop military exercises in the United States and South Korea to appease him. The US military has been in South Korea since the Korean War. Located on the border of North Korea and South Korea, the DMG is also guarded by the US military.

How Kim Jong and Donald Trump met

The story of the meeting between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump is also interesting. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has visited the White House to discuss possible military action against North Korea. At the time, Assistant Secretary-General Jeff Feltman received an invitation to visit Pyongyang. Trump told Antonio Guterres he wanted Jeff Feldman to go to Pyongyang and tell him I’m ready to have a meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Kim and Trump meet with UN support

When Jeff Feltman arrived in Pyongyang, he met with North Korea’s foreign minister and told them about Trump’s message. After that, the North Korean foreign minister was silent for a while. He told Feldman I don’t trust you. After which, when Kim Jong joined them, he did not immediately respond. However, a few days later, the two leaders agreed to hold a meeting.