Donald Trump: Over three million Corona deaths in the United States … and Trump playing golf during Christmas vacation – Donald Trump spent Christmas day golfing in Florida Covid relief bill is stake

338,263 people have died from the corona virus in the United States, infection despite the vaccine. Trump refuses to sign Tejkorona relief bill Sign soon in Florida

Despite the start of vaccination against the corona virus in the United States, the number of people dying from this deadly epidemic is steadily increasing. According to the WorldMotic website, which monitors cases of corona around the world, a total of 338,263 people have died in the United States so far. At the same time, President Donald Trump has moved to his farm home in Palm Beach, Florida amid fears of a foreclosure and no decision on Corona’s relief program.

President Trump spent Christmas in Florida playing golf. Trump is staying at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach for the holidays. Meanwhile, the White House has also declined to share details of President Trump’s program. However, Trump played golf on Friday with his close associate and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. White House spokesman Jude Deere said Trump was briefed on the explosion in the city of Nashville on Friday morning.

Trump refused to sign the Corona Relief Bill

Kovid-19’s relief work and a bill to free up government money for it arrived in Florida Thursday night, but Trump did not sign the bill, so millions of Americans may be refused help. He believes that $ 600 in aid is not enough for most Americans and has called on Parliament to increase that amount to $ 2,000.

Trump’s party is against his proposal

Trump’s proposal was rejected by MPs from his own party. Trump has since refused to sign the bill. The rejection of the P’s proposal sparked a crisis in unemployment benefits, social security and other emergency aid for US citizens, leading to the possibility of a US government shutdown from midnight. on Monday.

What did the Republican deputy say

Republican MP and ruling party leader Stany Hoyer has said we don’t want to let the government’s work stop, nor do we want to leave American citizens in the dark. At the same time, Republican Missouri MP Roy Blunt said on Thursday that it would be best if the president signed the bill.