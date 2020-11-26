Donald Trump pardoned Michael Flynn in Robert Mueller’s investigation

Washington

US President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday. Flynn was convicted of lying to the FBI as part of an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Trump has pardoned many celebrities during his tenure and Flynn’s case is the most publicized.

Guilty of lying to the FBI

Trump wrote on Twitter, “It is an honor for me that General Michael T. Flynn receives a full apology. Congratulations to Flynn and his family. I know your Thanksgiving will be awesome now. Retired Army General Flynn was convicted in 2017 of lying to the FBI. Flynn lied to the FBI about a conversation with the Russian Ambassador to the United States ahead of Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Were deleted 24 days later

Flynn was one of Trump’s top officials who was convicted in an investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. At the same time, Flynn alleged that prosecution lawyers implicated him. Flynn’s phrase has also been changed several times. He was Trump’s first national security adviser, but was dismissed 24 days later when his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak was revealed.

Trump wanted to forgive in advance

Trump said in March he thought he would forgive Flynn. He had said that the FBI and the Department of Justice had ruined the lives of Flynn and his family. He claimed based on the evidence that the records relating to Flynn were lost. Under the previous agreement, Flynn was supposed to help the government with the investigation, but later alleged that lawyers told him to lie.