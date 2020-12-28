Donald Trump Signs Covid Relief Bill: Donald Trump Signs Covid Relief and Spending Bill, American Unleashed – US President Donald Trump signs government funding bill

Washington

US President Donald Trump finally signed the Corona Virus Relief and Expenses Bill after much persuasion. With the release of this roughly $ 2.3 trillion package, there is now a risk that the government will shut down and freeze funding between the Corona disaster. On the other hand, the Americans have exploded, calling this bill insufficient. They say that only bread will come out.

Previously, Trump had refused to sign Kovid’s end-of-year relief and spending bill. As a result, unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling with their daily needs ceased as of midnight Saturday. It was thought that Trump would sign it, but he suddenly started to oppose it.

Trump had refused to sign the bilateral package, demanding a higher amount of relief from Kovid and raising other questions in this regard. The bill offers a $ 600 payment provision for most Americans, but Trump said he would ask Parliament to change it and “ bring the extremely small amount of $ 600 for a couple to 2,000 or 4,000. dollars. .

However, that did not happen and Trump had to sign the bill. Previously, it had been approved by both houses of parliament after Republican members of the White House assured Trump would sign the bill. Trump said in a video tweeted Tuesday night that the bill talks about giving too much money to foreigners, but does not provide adequate funding for Americans.

On the other hand, newly elected President Joe Biden asked Trump to sign the bill immediately. “Due to President Trump’s refusal to sign the Economic Relief Bill, millions of people no longer know whether their basic needs will be met or not,” Biden said. He accused Trump of ‘not taking responsibility’ and said the results were ‘disastrous’.