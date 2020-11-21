Donald Trump Son Corona positive: the eldest son of Donald Trump also positive for the coronavirus, quarantined – The eldest son of Donald Trump is positive for the coronavirus

Washington

Donald Trump, Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the corona virus infection. His spokesperson gave information about this on Friday. According to reports, Donald Jr. has no symptoms of Kovid-19 and is being quarantined in his cabin. He campaigned for the election with President Trump.

The first family is struggling

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. said he tested positive a few days ago and was not showing any symptoms. It is currently following the guidelines issued for Kovid-19. Earlier in October, Donald Trump, his wife Milania and his son Baron tested positive for Corona. The president was also admitted to the military hospital for treatment, but returned in a few days.

Trump criticized because of Corona

President Trump has faced a lot of criticism for his attitude to the Corona virus and for not taking it seriously even after testing positive himself. The Corona virus has so far caught 5.79 million people around the world, while 13.77 lakh people have died. The highest number of cases have been reported in the United States where 1.22 million people have been infected with the virus and 2.60 lakh have died.